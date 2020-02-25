Francis Ngannou Not Impressed By Jairzinho Rozenstruik Ahead Of UFC Columbus

Francis Ngannou hasn’t seen anything impressive from Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Fight fans are eagerly anticipating the heavyweight tilt between Ngannou and Rozenstruik. The two will collide on March 28 inside Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Ngannou and Rozenstruik have a combined 19 knockout victories in MMA.

Ngannou Isn’t Impressed By Rozenstruik

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Ngannou admitted that nothing Rozenstruik has done up to this point impresses him.

“No I haven’t seen nothing to impress me,” Ngannou told MMA Junkie. “Regarding that fight against Overeem, I mean, he got beat up the entire fight and he got lucky at the end of the fight basically by the early stoppage. The referee, in my opinion was early and you know, he gave him the win but honestly his UFC career, nothing to impress. I haven’t seen nothing, but with that being said, it’s not to underestimate him because he was a kickboxer and he has some good hands so he knows the striking game. Now lets find out what he knows about MMA.”

Rozenstruik had his back against the wall in his last outing against Alistair Overeem. Many believe Overeem was cruising to a unanimous decision victory. With just seconds remaining Rozenstruik knocked Overeem down with one punch, causing a nasty split lip. The fight was stopped and Rozenstruik improved his perfect MMA record to 10-0.

Ngannou is currently riding a three-fight winning streak. In that span, he’s beaten Curtis Blaydes, Cain Velasquez, and Junior dos Santos. All three bouts ended via first-round knockout or TKO. It’s been a much-needed stretch for Ngannou who had hit a two-fight skid with losses to Stipe Miocic and Derrick Lewis.

