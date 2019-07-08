Francis Ngannou Predicts Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic 2

Francis Ngannou has his pick for Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic II.

On Aug. 17, Cormier will defend the UFC heavyweight title against Miocic in a rematch. The bout will headline UFC 241 in Anaheim, California. In their first encounter back in July 2018, Cormier captured the UFC heavyweight title via first-round knockout.

Ngannou Has ‘DC’ Beating Miocic By Submission

Helen Yee spoke to Ngannou, who gave his prediction for Cormier vs. Miocic II:

“I think it’s gonna be longer than the first one. Maybe ‘DC’ [wins] again but not by KO. Maybe by submission. That would be my prediction.”

“The Predator” is on a three-fight winning streak and many believe he’s due for another shot at UFC gold. Ngannou said that while the opportunity isn’t guaranteed, he’s eyeing another fight before 2019 comes to a close.

“It’s not up to me. It’s definitely not up to me but when will I hope to fight? Maybe in November or December, something like that.”

In his three-fight winning streak, Ngannou has stopped Junior dos Santos, Cain Velasquez, and Curtis Blaydes all in the first round. It’s a much-needed rebound for Ngannou, who had suffered back-to-back losses to Miocic and Derrick Lewis.

Can Daniel Cormier submit Stipe Miocic at UFC 241?