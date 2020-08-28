Francis Ngannou Questions If Stipe Miocic Is ‘Avoiding Me’

Francis Ngannou wonders if Stipe Miocic is avoiding him.

After Miocic defeated Daniel Cormier by decision at UFC 252, Dana White made it clear Ngannou would be next in line. Yet, in a recent Q&A on Instagram, the heavyweight champion wasn’t so certain a Ngannou rematch would be next.

“Francis isn’t exciting to me, already put on a 25 minute clinic on how to beat him. Want a new challenge! Would love to box,” Miocic wrote.

Miocic and Ngannou fought at UFC 220 with Miocic dominating the fight as he won all five rounds including one round being a 10-8. Although that was nearly three years ago, it appears the heavyweight champion wants a different challenge. That makes Ngannou feel like the champ is avoiding him.

Is this your way of avoiding me? 🙄 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) August 27, 2020

“Is this your way of avoiding me,” Ngannou wrote on Twitter.

Francis Ngannou is currently on a four-fight winning streak with all the wins coming by first round stoppage. During the run he has beat Jairiznho Rozenstruik, Junior dos Santos, Cain Velasquez, and Curtis Blaydes.

Perhaps a new challenge for Miocic is Jon Jones who vacated the light heavyweight title and has said he will be going up to heavyweight. It would also be a big payday for both men.