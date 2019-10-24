Francis Ngannou Responds To Jon Jones, Agrees Fight Is Inevitable

Francis Ngannou caught wind of Jon Jones saying their bout is “inevitable” and he agrees.

Ngannou is a heavyweight title contender, while Jones is the UFC light heavyweight champion. Many believe “Bones” will eventually make his way to the heavyweight division. Jones has teased the move in the past and continues to do so. The 205-pound ruler took to Twitter to say he feels a bout with Ngannou will eventually come to fruition.

Francis Ngannou Responds To Jon Jones

Ngannou spoke to TMZ and he said that a match-up with Jones would be big and feels it will happen one day (via BJPenn.com).

“Let’s be clear about something. If that’s what you want to know, if I would fight Jon Jones if he goes up to heavyweight, of course I would say the same thing as him, it’s inevitable. If Jon Jones goes up to heavyweight I’m going to fight him,” Ngannou said. “But once again this fight is not just some super fight, it’s not just some fight you’d take because you’re desperate and need a fight. This fight has to put a lot of things together.”

Ngannou went on to say that the ball is in Jones’ court.

“The problem is this. Jon Jones is not a heavyweight. So it’s up to Jon Jones, because as I said if I’m going to the light heavyweight there’s no way you’re going (to another weight class) to fight the champ and not fight the champ,” Ngannou said.