Francis Ngannou Reveals The Last Time He Spoke To Dana White

The friction between UFC heavyweight Francis Ngannou and UFC President Dana White hasn’t seemed to dissolve. Ngannou lost to Stipe Miocic back in January after earning the opportunity to challenge for the title. He was bested by Miocic via unanimous decision.

Ngannou returned in July against fellow knockout artist Derrick Lewis. In turn, they delivered one of the worst fights in UFC history. Dana White was not happy with Ngannou after the fight. He said that the Frenchman’s ego got the best of him.

Yesterday (Mon. September 24, 2018) Ngannou joined The Ariel Helwani MMA Show. He revealed that he hasn’t spoken to the UFC boss since losing to Miocic in January (via MMA Mania):

“No, I haven’t seen him, I haven’t talked with him,” Ngannou said. “Yes, I want to [clear the air] but I don’t know how I’m gonna handle that. Since my fight against Stipe, I haven’t seen Dana White. I never called him.

“We never spoke on the phone. I have to put that out of my head, people got disappointed with my performance. I have to put that away, that distraction, and focus on the fight.”

What do you think about Ngannou and White not speaking since January?