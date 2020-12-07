Francis Ngannou Reveals He’s Having A Hard Time Finding Motivation As He Waits For Stipe Miocic

Francis Ngannou frustration is growing by the day.

Ngannou has been the number one contender at heavyweight for years now. However, Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier had to have their trilogy which took three years to do.

So, while they were having their trilogy, Ngannou was racking up wins but has not fought since May when he knocked out Jairzinho Rozenstruik in 20 seconds. Since then, he has not fought as he is waiting for his rematch with Miocic which is taking longer than he had hoped for.

“It’s been a lifetime [since I last fought],” Ngannou said when speaking to MMA Fighting. “It’s still kind of like frustrating even though I’m trying to take it out of my mind knowing that I can’t do nothing to change it. Even before fighting in May, I’ve been through this same story, this same situation and it got me ready to face it again. I was waiting for Stipe and D.C., who was in August and obviously I was expecting something in December. That’s why after their fight, I just came back from Cameroon expecting maybe sometime in December because it’s four months away, or maybe January at the latest, I might have a fight.

“Obviously, now I don’t know. What I know, they just said March but it’s not official. Who knows. Who knows how that will play out.”

It is no doubt disappointing for Francis Ngannou as he can’t get a fight. Without fighting he can’t make a living and is growing frustrated with Miocic for keeping the heavyweight division tied up.