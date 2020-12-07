Monday, December 7, 2020
Home UFC

Francis Ngannou Reveals He’s Having A Hard Time Finding Motivation As He Waits For Stipe Miocic

By Cole Shelton
Francis Ngannou
Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Francis Ngannou frustration is growing by the day.

Ngannou has been the number one contender at heavyweight for years now. However, Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier had to have their trilogy which took three years to do.

So, while they were having their trilogy, Ngannou was racking up wins but has not fought since May when he knocked out Jairzinho Rozenstruik in 20 seconds. Since then, he has not fought as he is waiting for his rematch with Miocic which is taking longer than he had hoped for.

“It’s been a lifetime [since I last fought],” Ngannou said when speaking to MMA Fighting. “It’s still kind of like frustrating even though I’m trying to take it out of my mind knowing that I can’t do nothing to change it. Even before fighting in May, I’ve been through this same story, this same situation and it got me ready to face it again. I was waiting for Stipe and D.C., who was in August and obviously I was expecting something in December. That’s why after their fight, I just came back from Cameroon expecting maybe sometime in December because it’s four months away, or maybe January at the latest, I might have a fight.

“Obviously, now I don’t know. What I know, they just said March but it’s not official. Who knows. Who knows how that will play out.”

It is no doubt disappointing for Francis Ngannou as he can’t get a fight. Without fighting he can’t make a living and is growing frustrated with Miocic for keeping the heavyweight division tied up.

Latest MMA News

Francis Ngannou Reveals He’s Having A Hard Time Finding Motivation As He Waits For Stipe Miocic

UFC Cole Shelton -
Francis Ngannou frustration is growing by the day. Ngannou has been the number one contender at heavyweight for years now. However, Stipe Miocic and Daniel...
Read more

Angela Hill Tests Positive For COVID-19, Rematch Against Tecia Torres Off UFC 256

UFC Cole Shelton -
Angela Hill and Tecia Torres will not be rematching at UFC 256 after all. Hill and Torres were set to have their rematch five years...
Read more

Sean O’Malley Claims Thomas Almeida Turned Him Down For UFC 258

UFC Cole Shelton -
Sean O'Malley revealed he was fighting at UFC 258, however, that may no longer be the case anymore. On Instagram, the bantamweight star announced the...
Read more

UFC Fighter Claims To Have Intel That Proves Khabib Will Never Return

UFC Clyde Aidoo -
UFC lightweight Charles Oliveira claims to possess some inside information that confirms we will not see Khabib Nurmagomedov compete in the UFC ever again. UFC...
Read more

TJ Dillashaw Asks A Question To Fans Who Believe He’s Always Cheated

UFC Clyde Aidoo -
T.J. Dillashaw is not expecting a warm welcoming committee when he returns to competition in 2021. After failing a drug test for EPO in March...
Read more

Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul Boxing Exhibition PPV Set For Feb. 20

Boxing Clyde Aidoo -
Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul have decided to capitalize on the buzz of exhibition boxing. The two big-money fighters have pulled the trigger on...
Read more

Cyborg: There Is No Such Thing As A WMMA GOAT

Bellator Clyde Aidoo -
Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg does not consider herself the greatest of all time in large part because she does not believe such...
Read more

Leon Edwards Eases Concerns About Upcoming Khamzat Chimaev Fight

MMA Clyde Aidoo -
Leon Edwards and Khamzat Chimaev will not be headlining the December 19 card, but the fight will still take place if Leon Edwards has...
Read more

Sponsored

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube