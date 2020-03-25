Francis Ngannou Says UFC Had Him Tested For COVID-19

Many have wondered if the UFC is testing their fighters for COVID-19 and it looks like they have for at least one.

Francis Ngannou was scheduled to take on Jairzinho Rozenstruik in the main event of UFC Columbus. The card was scheduled to take place on March 28 but it ended up being postponed after new CDC guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic proved to be too much for the UFC to operate under.

Ngannou Says UFC Had Him Tested For COVID-19

Ngannou appeared on Submission Radio and revealed that the UFC had him tested for the coronavirus (via MMAFighting.com).

“I got tested,” Ngannou told Submission Radio. “They got me tested for COVID-19. I guess they tested all the fighters, too, which is kind of like a positive thing. Make you feel a little bit safe to get along with those people.”

Ngannou went on to say that his bout with Rozenstruik could be rescheduled for UFC 249.

“There’s a chance that I can be fighting on that card,” Ngannou said. “But you know they have to settle everything down. For now, it seems like they have a location but they still have to double check and see how they can handle this event safely for people. Because first of all, they’re not just expecting to put people there fighting. They’re also trying to make things to care about our health.”

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto later had a live chat with White. The UFC boss confirmed that the promotion is looking into the possibility of booking Ngannou vs. Rozenstruik for April 18.

White claims a new location has been locked up for UFC 249, although he isn’t ready to reveal it. The planned main event for UFC 249 is a lightweight title bout between champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson. Stick with MMA News for the latest updates on the UFC 249 card.