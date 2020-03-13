Francis Ngannou Speaks On UFC Columbus Being Moved To Las Vegas

Francis Ngannou has responded to UFC Columbus being moved.

The coronavirus has taken its toll on the world of sports and MMA is no exception. UFC Columbus was scheduled to take place inside Nationwide Arena. Following an executive order by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, which limits mass gathering including sporting events, the decision was made to move UFC Columbus to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Francis Ngannou Weighs In On UFC Columbus Move

Ngannou took to his Twitter account and made it clear that whether he’s in Columbus or Las Vegas, he’s ready to put on a show.

Doesn't matter where the fight is at, we're still going to perform and put on the fun for the fans stuck at home. Happy that the @ufc found a way to make this happen at the UFC Apex. One of the most state of the art facilities in sports. Let’s go👊🏾 #areyounotentertained — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) March 13, 2020

Ngannou will meet Jairzinho Rozenstruik in the main event of the March 28 Fight Night event. Rozenstruik has a perfect 10-0 pro MMA record. He’s coming off a TKO victory over Alistair Overeem with just four seconds left in a fight he was losing.

As for Ngannou, he’s been on a three-fight tear. During his streak, “The Predator” has stopped Junior dos Santos, Cain Velasquez, and Curtis Blaydes. All finishes came in the first round. Only one of those bouts made it past the one-minute mark.

Fans who bought tickets for UFC Columbus can receive a full refund at the point of purchase. Ngannou vs. Rozenstruik will still air live on ESPN. Cody Garbrandt vs. Raphael Assuncao was expected to serve as the co-main event but Garbrandt was removed due to kidney issues.

Stick with us for the latest on the March 28 UFC Fight Night card. When the time arrives, we’ll be bringing you live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.