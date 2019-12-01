Francis Ngannou Tells Alexander Volkov To ‘Sign The Damn Contract’

Francis Ngannou has his eyes set on fighting Alexander Volkov next and wants the Russian to actually sign the contract this time.

After Junior dos Santos pulled out of his scheduled bout against Volkov, Ngannou was vocal on social media wanting that fight. Yet, the Russian fought Greg Hardy, so “The Predator” makes it clear he wants the Russian now.

@francis_ngannou How about Paris in March? Or you are too afraid to fall in front of your audience? — Alexander Volkov (@AlexDragoVolkov) November 30, 2019

Ngannou was calling for Jan. 18 which of course is UFC 246 which is headlined by Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone. But, Volkov says he would rather wait until March in Paris, where Ngannou lived for many years.

Paris in March or tomorrow in a phone booth, I will fight you anywhere. Just sign the damn contract this time. Call @danawhite ASAP. https://t.co/C2iRCugoYF — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) November 30, 2019

Francis Ngannou doesn’t care where the fight is as it could be in a phone booth for he cares. All he wants is for Alexander Volkov to sign the contract so this fight can happen.

Ngannou hasn’t fought since June where he TKO’d dos Santos in the first round. Before that, he knocked out Cain Velasquez in 26 seconds in his only other appearance of 2019. He is currently on a three-fight winning streak.

Alexander Volkov, meanwhile, returned to the win column last time out with a decision win over Greg Hardy. He was knocked out by Derrick Lewis at UFC 229 in his previous fight.