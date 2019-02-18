Francis Ngannou: Velasquez’s Knee Buckled After An Uppercut On His Chin

Francis Ngannou says Cain Velasquez didn’t lose at UFC on ESPN 1 by some fluke.

Ngannou took on Velasquez in the main event of UFC on ESPN 1 last night (Feb. 17). The bout took place inside the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. It took Ngannou just 26 seconds to finish Velasquez. Ngannou landed an inside uppercut and Velasquez hit the mat, but the former two-time UFC champion said he felt his knee pop and believes that is the cause for the fight’s outcome.

Francis Ngannou Says The Uppercut Ended Cain Velasquez’s Night

Ngannou spoke to reporters following his UFC on ESPN 1 victory. He made it clear that he believes his uppercut was the deciding factor in his win (via MMAFighting.com):

“No, because the knee buckled after an uppercut on his chin. You can look at the video about it, so you can find out and you will see the uppercut. That might be why his knee buckled, because he got disconnected. In the fight, I couldn’t see that [impact of the uppercut], but I watched the video and you guys can also watch the video. So when the uppercut, that shot connected he just fell right way. I think that’s what hurt his knee.”

With the victory, Ngannou has his sights set on UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier. With the Brock Lesnar fight up in the air, Cormier may have to go with other options for his next fight. While Stipe Miocic has been clamoring for a rematch, Cormier has made it clear that he doesn’t want to give it to the former champion.

