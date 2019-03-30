Francis Ngannou vs. Junior Dos Santos In the Works for UFC 239 in July

An explosive heavyweight matchup is expected for UFC 239 as Francis Ngannou and Junior Dos Santos have agreed to meet on the July 6 card from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Sources close to the contest confirmed at least verbal agreements are in place for the fight with contracts expected in the near future. ESPN initially reported the matchup.

Ngannou and Dos Santos were previously scheduled to meet in September 2017 at UFC 215 before the fight was scrapped. At the time, Dos Santos was provisionally suspended by USADA (United States Athletic Commission) after a drug test was flagged for a banned substance.

Ultimately, Dos Santos was exonerated after it was determined he was the victim of a contamitated supplement but the damage had already been done to the previously scheduled fight.

More recently, Dos Santos has gotten back to his winning ways with three victories in a row including back-to-back knockouts against Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa.

As for Ngannou, the ferocious power puncher from Cameroon is also coming off back-to-back finishes of his own after dismantling Curtis Blaydes and former heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez in consecutive fights.

The winner of this proposed matchup could be staring down the barrel of a title shot with a win during International Fight Week 2019 from Las Vegas.