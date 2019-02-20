Francis Ngannou Wants Title Shot Next; Not Miocic Rematch

Francis and Stipe Miocic are in agreement on two things: Stipe Miocic was the better man on the night of January 20, 2018 as over 16,000 fans witnessed from inside the TD Garden in Boston, Massaschussets; and that there should not be a rematch of that bout…or, at least, not yet.

Following Francis Ngannou’s TKO victory over Cain Velasquez at UFC Phoenix, many people believe that Francis Ngannou is deserving of the next world title opportunity. And while there have been speculations of a potential title eliminator between Ngannou and Miocic in a rematch from their title bout last year, Miocic has frequently made it clear that a rematch with Daniel Cormier is the only thing he wants next. And Francis Ngannou wants the exact same thing:

“So you want to make an order to what I want? It’s not what I want,” Ngannou said of a rematch against Miocic at the UFC Phoenix post-fight presser. “I want the title first.”

Francis Ngannou would then clarify that he would be willing to fight Miocic next after all, but on one condition:

“So if you want, you can give the belt back to Stipe. And then I’ll fight Stipe right now. But I always said I would like to have a rematch against Stipe. But right now, my target, my goal, is the belt.”

The gentle giant then issued some harsh words for the man who has been tagged as Daniel Cormier’s next title challenger:

“And for Brock Lesnar, he’s just walking around, talking shit, never show up for fight. So let’s see.”

