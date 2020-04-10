Francis Ngannou Weighs In On UFC 249 Postponement

Francis Ngannou has spoken out on the UFC 249 postponement.

Ngannou was expected to face Jairzinho Rozenstruik in the main event of UFC Columbus. Those plans went array when the UFC was forced to put a halt to three events including the one set for Columbus. Ngannou vs. Rozenstruik was then moved to UFC 249 on April 18.

Francis Ngannou Speaks On UFC 249 Postponement

UFC president Dana White announced the postponement of UFC 249 after receiving a call from the higher-ups at Disney and ESPN. Ngannou responded to the news on his Instagram account and expressed gratitude.

“April 18th might not be happening but everything is ok, I’m personally happy and proud of the dedication and commitment of the @ufc and @danawhite. Thank you for trying so hard. StayStrong #UFC249.”

Ngannou was hoping to extend his winning streak to three. “The Predator” has scored first-round finishes over Junior dos Santos, Cain Velasquez, and Curtis Blaydes. He could be just one win away from a title shot but with the UFC postponing events indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, time will tell when Ngannou can step back inside the Octagon.

UFC 249 would’ve been headlined by an interim lightweight title bout between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje. The change to the main event was made when 155-pound champion Khabib Nurmagomedov ended up being stuck in Russia due to a travel ban. “The Eagle” insisted he could’ve found a way out as long as he was given a location but the UFC planned to move on.

Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas II was also set for the card. Namajunas pulled out before the event was postponed. Sadly, Namajunas lost two of her family members due to COVID-19.

Stick with MMA News for the latest on UFC’s future plans and when the promotion will resume operations.