Francisco Trinaldo Desperately Wants Kevin Lee Rematch

Francisco Trinaldo’s loss to Kevin Lee last year still leaves a sour taste in the Brazilian’s mouth. Trinaldo was submitted by the 26-year-old former interim UFC lightweight title challenger in Brazil. Since the loss, Trinaldo has gone 1-1 inside the Octagon.

Lee’s defeat of Trinaldo ended a seven-fight win streak that began in 2014. Trinaldo plans on picking up two-straight victories before asking to fight Lee again (via MMA Fighting):

“I’m just working to get a couple of wins and then beat up Kevin Lee, because that loss is still stuck in my throat,” Trinaldo said. “I want to fight twice and then ask for Kevin Lee again, because I want to show him how it’s done.”

Trinaldo’s win streak ending isn’t what upsets the Brazilian the most about losing to Lee. It’s the fact that Lee disrespected his home country at the ceremonial weigh-ins before their fight, when he threw up the middle finger to the crowd:

“It bothers me because he defeated me, but what bothers me the most is that he disrespected my people, so I will beat him up,” Trinaldo said. “I always respect everyone, but he doesn’t. We’ll fight again. One way or the other, we will rematch. It would be a good rematch.

“He likes to sell fights, and I would do anything to fight him. I will even curse at his mother if I have to. I would definitely knock him out. I’ll tell you the truth, no one paid attention to Kevin Lee before he fought me.

“He has his merits, I won’t say he’s a bad fighter — he’s an excellent fighter — but I have what it takes to beat him and I will show everyone that.”

Do you see Trinaldo landing his desired rematch with Lee?