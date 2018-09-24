Francisco Trinaldo Tried To Cancel UFC Sao Paulo Fight Due To Tooth Pain

It was a glorious past weekend in Brazil for longtime UFC lightweight competitor Francisco Trinaldo. Trilando picked up a big knockout win to end Evan Dunham’s career at UFC Sao Paulo. After the fight, Trinaldo declared his intentions to rematch his 2017 defeat against Kevin Lee.

Almost none of that happened. Trinaldo told reporters after the fight that he tried to have the fight cancelled due to some excruciating tooth pain he was dealing with (via MMA Junkie):

“I spent a week with tooth pain,” Trinaldo said. “I trained, I couldn’t sleep, I disappeared from the gym. Four times, at night, I called my manager asking to cancel the fight.”

With all that behind him, Trinaldo is dead set on a rematch with Lee. It’s not so much the loss, than Lee’s disrespectful antics before the fight that triggers Trinaldo:

“Now I want to beat Kevin Lee,” Trinaldo said. “He beat me here in Brazil, trashtalked my country and my fans. Now I want to beat him in his country.”

What do you think about Trinaldo nearly pulling from UFC Sao Paulo?