Frank Mir Announces He’s A Free Agent, Interested In Fighting Or Commentary

Frank Mir is once again a free agent.

The former UFC heavyweight champion was recently competing in Bellator where he beat Roy Nelson last time out. The win snapped his four-fight losing skid, but Mir says he is now a free agent after agreeing to end his contract with Bellator.

“Basically I had a good conversation with Scott Coker,” Mir said on the Phone Booth Fighting” podcast (via MMAJunkie). “(I’m) still going to have a fight with them, just because there’s a fight left on my fight contract. Scott was very easy to talk to about it – their company’s shut down, he hasn’t even left his house in three weeks – so, once they start up, there’s going to be a backlog of fights because they have so many fighters on their roster.

“So now I’m basically, not basically, I am a free agent. Even though I would still do fights for Bellator, I’m not beholden to any contract to anybody now. So I can try out the free market and see whoever opens up to fighting first.”

Frank Mir says he has always had a dream to fight in Japan, so RIZIN is a possibility. Yet, he hopes him no longer being part of Bellator can allow him to commentate UFC events.

“It has always been a dream of mine to fight in Japan,” he admitted. “I remember watching the old PRIDEs back in the day, and RIZIN looks like they have a card coming up in August. So now I’m opened up to where now I can actually start talking to other companies and seeing where to go, which is great for commentary stuff, as I know before being exclusive fight-wise with Bellator I think hurt me as far as maybe commentating for the UFC. So maybe it’ll open up that avenue to where I could start commentary for UFC fights again and other organizations.”

If he does fight again Frank Mir lists RIZIN and KSW as possible options. But, he isn’t opposed to just doing commentary full-time.