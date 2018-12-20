Frank Mir Breaks Silence On Bellator 212 Loss

Frank Mir had a rough night at Bellator 212 and he has spoken out about it.

On Dec. 14, Mir collided with Javy Ayala inside the ‎Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii. The heavyweight tilt served as Bellator 212’s co-main event. Things went downhill quickly for Mir in the second round when his mouthpiece was knocked out courtesy of a hook from Ayala. Referee Mike Beltran picked up the mouthpiece, but didn’t place it back in Mir’s mouth. The former UFC heavyweight champion ended up suffering an alveolar ridge fracture and tapped.

I just talked to @thefrankmir & he told me he has an alveolar ridge fracture, which caused the tap. Frank was without his mouthpiece for about about a minute & 1/2 of the 2nd round & that’s where the injury occurred. #BellatorHawaii @BellatorMMA — Richard Hunter (@RichardHunter) December 15, 2018

Frank Mir Issues Statement Following Bellator 212 Loss

Mir posted an image on Instagram of the aftermath of the fight. The heavyweight is with his daughter in the picture. Here’s the caption:

“Fight Life. Thank you for all the support and messages from everyone. It means a lot.

Thank you [Bellator] and to [Javy Ayala], best of luck in your career. Things don’t always go your way but you learn and keep moving forward.”

Mir has gotten off to a rough start in Bellator. He is 0-2 under the promotion. Mir suffered a first-round knockout loss at the hands of Fedor Emelianenko in his promotional debut. This go-around, he suffered a nasty injury at the hands of Ayala.

