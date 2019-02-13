Frank Mir Opens up on Transition Into Pro Wrestling

Former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir has opened up on his decision to make a transition from MMA competition to the world of pro wrestling. This comes after the announcement that he would make his pro wrestling debut this April during WrestleMania weekend.

The Bellator star is scheduled to wrestle at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport event April 4th in New Jersey. This event, which was formerly called Matt Riddle’s Bloodsport, is a different show as it features a hybrid wrestling and MMA show with the contests ending by knockout or submission. There are no ring ropes as well.

During a recent interview with MMAFighting, Mir openly talked about his new venture and future in the wrestling business.

“I like to try out new things and it’s still in the genre of martial arts,” Mir said. “I see it as no different than making a movie. It’s stunt choreography. So, I was interested to get my feet wet and try it out. I figured instead of sitting there and wondering what I would do, I figured I’d jump right in with the first opportunity I’d get.”



“In the future, I’d like to break more into acting and stuff,” Mir said. “I think that pro wrestling is a great springboard, really. You see a lot of guys coming from that world. In a lot of ways, it’s like live theater. Guys going out there and performing and having to act on the fly and be their own stuntmen at the same time. So, I’ve always had a great admiration and respect for the guys that do it.”

This weekend is full of activities with several wrestling promotions including WWE, Ring of Honor, and New Japan Pro Wrestling running shows. For Mir, he will get through this match and decide if he wants to continue this passion.

“Honestly, waiting to see how it goes,” Mir said. “I don’t want to make any judgment, like how am I gonna follow this? What if I don’t like it? I don’t know. I’ve never really been a part of it on that side of it. That’s why I think jumping off at this level of a show and testing the waters before I start.”

