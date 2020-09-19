Frank Mir Reportedly Close To Signing With BKFC

Frank Mir looks like he could be announced as the newest member of the Bare Knuckled Fighting Championship roster soon. His manager recently refuted reports that a deal between the two sides is done but did not deny the two sides are close.

He def hasnt signed yet but good work all of you for jumping the gun 💯 https://t.co/D2qruVmW55 — malki kawa (@malkikawa) September 19, 2020

The website Fight Bananas and MMA Fighting both reported Friday that a deal had been reached between Mir and BKFC.

According to sources, former UFC heavyweight champion, Frank Mir (@thefrankmir) has signed a deal to link up with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (@bareknucklefc). Full story coming to @FightBananas soon. 👊 — Ross Markey (@Ross_Markey) September 18, 2020

Frank Mir

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion, Frank Mir, last fought 11-months ago at Bellator 231. He earned a unanimous decision victory over Roy Nelson on the card. Prior to his win over Nelson, Mir had lost 4 straight fights dating back to his UFC 191 loss to Andrei Arlovski. Following that fight, he would drop his final UFC fight to Mark Hunt via 1st round KO and then lost his first 2 Bellator fights to Fedor Emelianenko and then Javy Ayala.

Mir’s career MMA record sits at 19 wins and 13 losses. He is 3-8 in his last 11 fights. Mir won the UFC Heavyweight title from Tim Sylvia at UFC 48. He would later be stripped of the title due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. Mir would then win the interim heavyweight belt from Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira at UFC 92 before losing to Brock Lesnar at UFC 100.