Frank Mir Set to Make Pro Wrestling Debut at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport Event

Former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir is slated to make his pro wrestling debut this April during WrestleMania weekend, which is full of activities with several wrestling promotions including WWE, Ring of Honor, and New Japan Pro Wrestling running shows.

It was announced on Friday that the Bellator star would make the transition from the world of MMA competition to the wrestling business when he wrestles at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport event April 4th in New Jersey. As of this writing, the promotion has yet to name his opponent at this show but is expected to do so in the coming weeks.

Also, Tom Lawlor, Jonathan Gresham, Timothy Thatcher, and Hideki Suzuki are slated to appear at the show. This event, which was formerly called Matt Riddle’s Bloodsport, is a different show as it features a hybrid wrestling and MMA show with the contests ending by knockout or submission. There are no ring ropes as well.

The show that took place last year saw Riddle vs. Minoru Suzuki serve as the headliner while other matches included Nick Gage vs. Thatcher, WALTER vs. Lawlor, Dan Severn, and more.

Mir had a rough stretch as of late in his career as he was just 2-4 in his last six bouts. He lasted competed under the UFC banner in March of 2016 when he lost to Mark Hunt, and as of a result of a failed drug test for that fight, he was issued a two-year suspension by USADA after testing positive for turinabol. This led to him deciding to depart from the promotion.

Mir would sign was with Bellator where he later made his promotional debut with the Viacom-owned promotion when he lost to Fedor Emelianenko at Bellator 198 on Saturday, April 28, 2018 from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. In his most recent fight, he lost to Javy Ayala at Bellator 212 in December 2018 by TKO.

