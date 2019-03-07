Former UFC Champion Frank Mir Wants To Take Legal Action Against USADA

Frank Mir is considering taking legal action against the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

Mir has voiced his displeasure over USADA’s treatment of Jon Jones in comparison to how he was treated. Both fighters were popped for turinabol, but Mir claimed that he didn’t get the benefit of USADA ruling his situation as a “pulsing” effect. This is what he said at the time:

“In the spring of 2016, when USADA representatives sat in my Las Vegas kitchen and told me that the Turinabol metabolite that they said I tested positive for could only have been ingested within a window of the past several months, I vehemently proclaimed my innocence,” Mir wrote. “Having never failed any drug test throughout my career, I asked if we could go back further in the past to test any supplements that I could’ve taken, but they claimed that was both impossible and unnecessary.”

Frank Mir Looking Into Legal Action Against USADA

Mir was interviewed by RT.com and said he’s looking at taking legal action against USADA for costing him “millions:”

“[I want to take action against] USADA for giving the instructions on what’s going on, and not really utilizing the test. I mean they are the scientists, they should know better what they are using, and know that a lot of the other tests that they are having, have been groomed… and have been thoroughly studied, understood, evaluated. But the UFC too. I have issues with them. They do things that are… you know… they use information but… for example they do dirty things like… You have an athlete under the contract, not allowed to work anywhere else. He’s suspended? Yeah. But he could get the ball rolling or maybe start looking for work in other areas, but no! You keep him under contract and then at the end of his suspension he gets a release letter and now he knows, yeah? So I’m not really happy about their conduct either.”

Do you think Frank Mir has a legit case?