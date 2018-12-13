Frank Mir Will Have His Daughter in His Corner at Bellator 212

Frank Mir returns to the Bellator cage this Friday at Bellator 212 when he faces the heavy-handed Javy Ayala. Mir’s last fight in Bellator was his tournament loss to Fedor Emelianenko in the heavyweight Grand Prix and it is one he hopes to move past when he faces Ayala.

Mir has been on the losing end before so coming back from a loss is not new to him, but this stage of his career is and the 39-year-old former UFC Heavyweight Champion knows that one of the oldest tenets of martial arts is to pass on the knowledge to the next generation. During the open workouts, Mir said he’s got his daughter in his corner for his fight this weekend.

Mir told MMA Junkie that martial arts is his passion and now his daughter has the same passion. He plans on getting her into the sport as she has built an interest in it watching him, and she will be in his corner as part of the process. It will also help him be motivated to not lose to Ayala when they face each other.

Mir doesn’t want to lose in front of his daughter and he thinks it may even deter Ayala from putting him away the way he put Sergei Kharitonov away at Bellator 163 when he won via knock out.

“now let’s see if you’re going to whoop my ass in front of my child.” –Frank Mir

The experience of going through camp together with his daughter serves as part of her education on what it is like being a professional fighter, and with Mir looking to get her fighting in the amateurs next year this experience should be beneficial for both of them.

Frank Mir and Javy Ayala serve as the co-main event Friday night at Bellator’s first event in Hawaii in conjunction with the USO.

What do you think about Mir having his daughter in his corner?