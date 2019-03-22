Former UFC Champion Frank Shamrock Responds To Report Of Animal Cruelty

Frank Shamrock admits that he left one of his mother’s dogs tied up in the back of a truck.

Last night (March 21), a report surfaced from WFAA-TV claiming that Shamrock was under investigation by the Dallas police for animal cruelty. Shamrock allegedly left a dog tied in the back of a truck for five days at Love Field airport. Before the incident took place, Shamrock posted on his Facebook page in hopes of finding someone willing to take the dog:

“Need help! Can anyone take a dog today in Dallas Texas? My mom has to give her dogs away as she can’t care for them anymore. We will be at Dallas Love Field AirPort by 4pm and flights at 5pm. Dog lovers please help Zelda is a great guard dog and she has protected my mom for years. I have called every shelter and no kill pet center within 200 miles. Now I have to fly home and need some help.”

Frank Shamrock Explains Leaving Dog Unattended For Days

Shamrock spoke to WFAA-TV on the incident and had the following to say:

“They can charge me with whatever. I will show up. It is what it is. I’m not hiding in any way. It’s an unfortunate and terrible thing. I’m an animal lover and I ran away crying. It’s an old dog – no one wants a six-and-a-half, seven-year-old dog.”

The first UFC light heavyweight champion went on Instagram to take issue with ABC News’ coverage:

“This is #fakenews. @abcnews Edited to create a story. Very sad. Rebecca Lopez you should be ashamed of yourself, I am not being investigated and only took the call to help bring #awareness to #animalcruelty and #elderabuse. Funny how you don’t report the All the facts – just the names that create headlines. #sharelovenothate #checkfacts #speakthetruth.”