Frankie Edgar & Coach Discuss Training With Magomedsharipov Brothers Ahead Of UFC 240

Frankie Edgar is more than happy to have Zabit and Hasan Magomedsharipov help him prepare for Max Holloway.

Edgar will challenge Holloway for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight gold on July 27. The 145-pound title bout is expected to headline UFC 240 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. This will be Edgar’s third crack at featherweight gold, and that includes his interim title bout back in July 2016.

Edgar & Mark Henry Praise Magomedsharipov Brothers

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Edgar talked about the importance of having the Magomedsharipov brothers by his side:

“Those guys will be perfect for this fight. Max keeps getting better and better every fight, but some guys just do stuff that they always do, and those are the things we’ve been working on since the very first camp we started getting ready for him.”

Edgar’s coach Mark Henry went on to discuss why fight fans should be excited about Hasan:

“The sky’s the limit. He does a lot of things like Zabit. Flashy kicks. Iron chin. Great attitude about getting hit.”

Other bouts set for the UFC 240 card include Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Alexandre Pantoja, Erik Koch vs. Kyle Stewart, Alexis Davis vs. Viviane Araujo, and more. Stick with MMA News for updates on the UFC 240 card as they become available.