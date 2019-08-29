Frankie Edgar Discusses Bantamweight Move & Why It Took So Long

Frankie Edgar finally made the decision to move down to 135 pounds and he has revealed why it took so long.

Edgar is a former UFC lightweight champion, but as the sport of mixed martial arts evolved it was clear that Edgar was undersized for the division. He moved down to featherweight, but had to deal with the same issue at the highest of levels. While “The Answer” found himself in three featherweight title bouts, he was outgunned in all of them.

Frankie Edgar Explains Taking Time With Bantamweight Move

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto spoke to Edgar and “The Answer” said he never planned to worry about weight cutting in preparation for his bouts.

“I always wanted it to be about fighting. I didn’t want it to be about cutting weight. The sport was originated to see who’s the best fighter. Not who’s the best weight cutter. Who’s the best athlete? Who’s the best fighter? Which skill is the best? I used my skills to beat bigger guys. That was my story and I kinda liked it. I liked being the little guy battling the big guys.”

Edgar went on to say that he finally gave in as he realized that the athletes in today’s MMA game are evolving.

“These guys are getting better. They’re getting more athletic, they’re getting better at cutting weight. These guys are getting bigger and better and younger. So, gotta do something.”