Frankie Edgar Explains Why Bantamweight Run Isn’t In The Cards

Frankie Edgar has heard the calls for him to try his luck at bantamweight, but “The Answer” feels differently.

Edgar has been a featherweight contender for years. He’s taken on Jose Aldo twice for the gold, but fell short both times. Despite failing to capture the 145-pound gold, Edgar still believes the weight class suits him just fine.

Frankie Edgar Speaks Out On Staying At Featherweight

Edgar recently talked to Damon Martin to explain why a move to bantamweight isn’t in his sights (via MMANYTT.com):

“If you can make the weight and you can perform, all the power to you. That’s how this sport is set up. I’m not knocking anybody for that but if I wanted to be the best dieter, I’d f–king be a jockey. I’m a little dude and I’ve always been a little dude and I think I like being the little guy in there battling the big dudes. I like to show that hard work and technique can overcome anything. I just don’t feel I need to. Could I? I probably could and maybe if an opportunity arose, maybe I would but I don’t feel the need for it.”

UFC Denver was supposed to be headlined by a featherweight tilt between Edgar and Chan Sung Jung. “The Answer” was forced to pull out of the card due to an injury. Yair Rodriguez served as a replacement and earned a last-second knockout victory in an easy “Fight of the Year” candidate.

Do you think Frankie Edgar should consider a move to bantamweight?