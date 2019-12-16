Frankie Edgar Explains Decision to Fight Chan Sung Jung at UFC Busan

Frankie Edgar was originally set to fight Cory Sandhagen at UFC Raleigh, but when the opportunity opened up to settle unfinished business against The Korean Zombie, he couldn’t resist.

Cory Sandhagen was disappointed to learn the news of his fight with Edgar being iced in favor of Edgar filling in for an injured Brian Ortega to fight Chan Sung Jung. But as far as Edgar was concerned, his schedule was as good as free when the opponent slot for Jung freed up for UFC Busan (Via MMA Fighting):

“I heard that [Brian] Ortega was hurt and I went to my team and I touched base and I said if you need someone, I’m available,” Edgar said.

“I feel like I was ready. My team liked the fight. Lately, I’m just about experiences and this is a good experience to have in my life. I’ve done a lot in this career. I’ve never taken a fight on two weeks’ notice across the country, so why not add that to the repertoire.”

Edgar was booked to fight Jung last year at UFC Denver, but he was forced to pull out of the fight due to injury. This was hard for Edgar to ignore when he saw the UFC was looking for a new opponent for Jung.

“It played a part,” Edgar said of last year’s booking against Jung factoring into his decision. “I felt like we were very familiar with him. We were so close to fighting just a year ago so it wasn’t that far off.

“We were supposed to fight and I want to right that wrong.”

Who do you think will win between Frankie Edgar and Chan Sung Jung at UFC Busan?