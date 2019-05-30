Frankie Edgar Explains Similarities Between Max Holloway Fight And B.J. Penn Fight

In the main event of UFC 240, Max Holloway is putting his featherweight title on the line when he takes on Frankie Edgar. There, Holloway is as big as a -450 favorite while Edgar is a +350 underdog.

Many expect Holloway to win the fight given he has been phenomenal at featherweight while Edgar is just 1-1 in his last two. However, given so many people are thinking he doesn’t have a chance, Edgar believes this is very similar to his fight against B.J. Penn at UFC 112. There, Penn was deemed invincible and everyone counted out Edgar, but he shocked the world and beat the Hawaiian to become the new champion.

“A little over nine years ago, I fought a guy I wasn’t supposed to be in there with, who was supposed to wipe the mat with me, and I proved some people wrong,” Edgar told MMA Junkie. “So this is definitely a familiar position for me.”

Ultimately, at 37-year-old this could very well be Edgar’s last shot to regain UFC gold. And, for his head coach in Mark Henry, he knows what is keeping “The Answer” motivated for this fight.

“God, DNA and hard work,” Henry said when asked what keeps Edgar going. “I think for a lot of fighters, they’re good, but they don’t love the fight life. Well, Frankie loves the life.”