Frankie Edgar Explains Why He Accepted Cory Sandhagen Bout

Frankie Edgar wasn’t going to back down when offered a fight with Cory Sandhagen.

Many believe that Sandhagen is a tough welcoming to the bantamweight division for Edgar. “The Answer” is a former UFC lightweight champion and was a title contender at featherweight. Some feel that Edgar made the move to 135 pounds too late and will be outmatched in the speed department.

Frankie Edgar Likes Cory Sandhagen Fight

The role of underdog is nothing new for Edgar. At UFC Raleigh on Jan. 25, he hopes to prove to the world that he’s a legit threat at bantamweight by beating Sandhagen. He discussed accepting the bout during an appearance on UFC Unfiltered (via MMAJunkie.com).

“He’s very dangerous. He’s No. 3 (in the official UFC rankings), and I still want to fight the best guys in my career, and I feel like fighting No. 3 is a good way to debut at this new weight class,” Edgar said in the latest episode of UFC Unfiltered.

“For a guy like Cory to come in and fight someone like myself is definitely good for him, but to me, I’m looking at it (like) he’s No. 3, and it’s definitely a good way to get myself on a ladder in the 135-pound division,” Edgar said.

Sandhagen is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Raphael Assuncao. He is riding a seven-fight winning streak and hasn’t been beaten since Feb. 2017. As for Edgar, he’s hoping to bounce back after falling short against Max Holloway in what was likely his final bid for the 145-pound gold.