Frankie Edgar Has ‘No Regrets’ About Korean Zombie Fight, Still Going Down To 135

Frankie Edgar was set to finally move down to bantamweight against Cory Sandhagen at UFC Raleigh. Yet, that wouldn’t happen as he took a short-notice main event fight against Chan Sung Jung aka Korean Zombie at UFC Busan.

There, many questioned the move and it turned out to not pay off as Edgar was TKO’d in the first round. Yet, the future UFC Hall of Famer has no regrets about taking the fight.

“It was something I did,” Edgar told MMA Fighting. “You can’t go back and dwell on sh*t you can’t change anyways. No regrets for me.

“Obviously, I wanted a different outcome, but I took the opportunity. It didn’t go my way. Sh*t happens, but those are the breaks. I was definitely depressed for a little bit, a little down on myself, but you move on. What else are you going to do?”

Although he moved back up to featherweight for this fight, Frankie Edgar says the gameplan is to still go down to bantamweight.

“I’m going to go down to bantamweight,” Edgar confirmed. “That was the whole plan before this obviously. The cards have been stacked against me my whole career being the smaller guy. Going out there and fighting in Korea on short notice, that kind of stacked the cards even more.

“I think what I need to do is put myself in a favorable position to win my next fight, and that’s at 135.”

Who and when he will fight at 135 is unknown, but Edgar is down for anything when he is fully healthy.

“I’m not worried about anything right now,” Edgar said. “I’m not thinking of anything yet. I want to heal up. I’m already back in the gym doing what I can do right now, obviously not getting punched in the face or anything, but just trying to improve.

“I’m going to see what the UFC says, what they want from me. Coming off two losses, even though they’re up a weight class, I don’t know what they’re going to give me. But I’m always game.”