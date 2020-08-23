Sunday, August 23, 2020

Frankie Edgar Has Stern Message For Critics & Naysayers

By Clyde Aidoo
Frankie Edgar
Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC legend and former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar earned an impressive victory in his long-awaited bantamweight debut last night, and he wants his doubters to take notice.

At UFC on ESPN 15, Frankie Edgar defeated Pedro Munhoz in the main event via split decision in what was a back-and-forth slugout. With Munhoz coming into the fight as the #5 ranked bantamweight in the world, this was a major victory for Edgar, especially given the fact that many counted the 38-year-old out coming into the event. Edgar believes his victory over the highly ranked unhoz is a loud enough statement to silence any of his naysayers (h/t MMA Junkie):

“He’s the No. 5, and that might put me in the top five in three weight classes,” Edgar told Jon Anik in the post-fight interview. “I’m showing I can compete with the best at 38 years old. I don’t want to hear nothing from anybody.”

Title Shot the Answer for Frankie Edgar?

The victory over Munhoz will almost assuredly bump Frankie Edgar into the top 5 in the division. This means Edgar will be within puncher’s distance of another title shot but the first in his new home of 135.

“It’s good to be on the winning side,” Edgar said. “That was a hell of a fight. Pedro’s a stud. I heard a lot of MFers barking that I’m old, I’m slow. I definitely should’ve proved them all wrong. I still got some fight in this tank, baby, and we’re going to make a run at ’35.”

In the post-fight press conference, Dana White acknowledged that Frankie Edgar has made himself an instant contender at 135. However, White also stated that he is still 1-2 fights away from earning a title shot in the division.

Do you believe Frankie Edgar will ultimately do enough to earn a bantamweight title shot?

