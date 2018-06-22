Frankie Edgar Reveals Prediction For Holloway vs. Ortega

Frankie Edgar has a prediction for Max Holloway vs. Brian Ortega.

On July 7, Holloway will defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight title against Ortega. The bout will be held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’ll serve as the co-main event of UFC 226.

Ortega earned the title shot with a stunning first-round knockout over Edgar back in March. The victory improved “T-City’s” professional mixed martial arts record to 14-0, 1 NC. He’ll likely be no easy task for Holloway’s second title defense.

Having fought Ortega and studied Holloway on film, Edgar believes he has “The Answer” in regards to who walks out of Las Vegas with gold. He broke it down during a recent appearance on the MMA Roasted podcast (via ProMMANow):

“I’m going to go with Max, he’s the champ. I think his range and he’s not going to be the shorter guy against Ortega. Ortega, he’s just used to being the long guy and Holloway, I’m sure he’s going to push a good pace and do well with him, but Ortega always finds a way to win. He was losing to Clay Guida, he was losing against Renato [Moicano], but he finds a way to win somehow and you can’t count him out. I’m always training. We will see what happens and if the time is right and I feel good then we’ll see. I’d have a hard time saying no. I’m always in striking distance [of making weight] for the most part, but we’ll see. It’s got to make sense. I want to fight the winner of Holloway vs Ortega. You know, Dana mentioned it, so I’m definitely in the game. We will have to wait and see what happens I guess.”

Do you agree with Frankie Edgar? Who wins the featherweight title clash between Max Holloway and Brian Ortega?