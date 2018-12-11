Frankie Edgar Hopes To Get Next Crack At UFC Featherweight Title

Frankie Edgar wants to be next in line for a shot at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight title.

At UFC 231 this past Saturday night, champion Max Holloway defended his gold against Brian Ortega. “Blessed” turned in a brilliant performance, battering “T-City” for four rounds. Holloway earned the TKO victory when the doctor had seen enough.

Frankie Edgar Wants The Next 145-Pound Title Shot

Edgar recently appeared on ESPN’s Ariel Helwani MMA Show. “The Answer” said he’d like to get the fight he was supposed to receive back in March (via LowKickMMA.com):

“I think I’m next in line, I think we should go back to that fight (Holloway). I feel like Holloway, he doesn’t owe me anything, but I think we wanna get that one done. I said, ‘I gave my shot up, maybe it wasn’t the best idea, but I thought I was gonna win that fight, it didn’t go my way – ‘ And he said we’ll see. He said we’ll talk next week, we’ll see what happens, and we’ll see how it plays out.”

When Holloway was forced to pull out of his planned title defense against Edgar, Ortega filled in. “T-City” knocked out Edgar in the first round with a thunderous uppercut and some followup punches. “The Answer” quickly rebounded the following month with a unanimous decision victory over Cub Swanson in their rematch. Time will tell what’s next for “The Answer” and Holloway, who may move up to lightweight if UFC president Dana White has his way.

Do you think Frankie Edgar will get the next UFC featherweight title shot?