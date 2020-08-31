Sunday, August 30, 2020

Frankie Edgar Interested in Dominick Cruz Dream Fight

By Clyde Aidoo
Frankie Edgar
Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Following a successful debut at bantamweight, Frankie Edgar is now eying a bout against the consensus greatest bantamweight of all time.

Frankie Edgar and Dominick Cruz are both staples in the UFC and first-ballot Hall of Famers. Despite both men being in the UFC at the same time for nearly a decade, their paths have never crossed. This, of course, is due to the fact that they have never belonged to the same weight class. This all changed when Frankie Edgar decided to drop down to the bantamweight division this year. In his division debut, Edgar earned a split-decision victory over Pedro Munhoz at UFC on ESPN 15 last weekend, and while Edgar would love to fight for the title next, he thinks a bout against fellow legend Dominick Cruz is more timely (h/t Bloody Elbow):

“Another guy that’s also a little older and a legend himself is Dominick Cruz. A lot of people are talking about that, so I’m definitely interested,” Edgar said on the It’s Time podcast. “The title is obviously my main goal, where my sight’s on, but it doesn’t have to be right away, and I’m willing to fight some of those legacy fights as well.”

How Would Frankie Edgar Fare Against Dominick Cruz

Despite Frankie Edgar just now entering the division and Cruz being the consensus bantamweight GOAT, Edgar (#5) is currently six spots ahead of Cruz (#11) in the division rankings. This is because Cruz has not picked up a win in four years while Edgar was victorious just last week. Nonetheless, Edgar vs. Cruz is certainly a dream match that was never plausible until now, and Edgar himself is unsure how the fight would look.

“I don’t know, it’d be tough,” Edgar said regarding a game plan against Cruz. “You chase him, he’s really good at that, and you don’t want him chasing you either. So I think you got to mix it up and try a little cat and mouse game with him.”

Dominick Cruz most recently challenged Henry Cejudo for the bantamweight championship at UFC 249 and lost via TKO.

Who do you think would win if Frankie Edgar and Dominick Cruz ever shared the Octagon?

