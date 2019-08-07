Frankie Edgar Issues Statement On Moving Down To Bantamweight

The MMA world received some exciting news this morning when it was announced Frankie Edgar would finally move down to bantamweight.

The move was one that had been discussed for several years. However, “The Answer” remained steadfast in his opposition. That is until he lost a somewhat lackluster decision to featherweight champion Max Holloway at last month’s UFC 240. Edgar apparently listened to his coach Mark Henry and decided to make the move to 135 pounds.

Shortly thereafter, Edgar released his own statement on the big move on his official Instagram account this afternoon. You can read it right here:

“The cat’s out of the bag! I’ve been reluctant to cut down my whole career but I feel like now is the time. Excited for a new beginning!”

Edgar’s New Start At Bantamweight

Edgar has indeed been reluctant to cut down to bantamweight despite calls for it for what seems like several years. After all, he was the UFC lightweight champion at one point. His had three shots to become a two-division champ by winning a title at featherweight. But when he fell short against former champion Jose Aldo twice and then Holloway, there wasn’t much of a path back to the title in the division.

He’s now 37 years old, and many will say he should have dropped down to 135 pounds years ago. But none of that matters, as he’s here now. He seems excited about the fresh start, and he should be. Potential match-ups like a rematch with Urijah Faber or a bout with a young contender like Aljamain Sterling would be great fights in the already packed bantamweight landscape.

Edgar’s 135-pound debut is reportedly being discussed for November 2’s UFC 244 from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Who do you want ‘The Answer’ to fight first in his long-awaited bantamweight debut?