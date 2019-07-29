Frankie Edgar Issues Statement On UFC 240 Loss

Frankie Edgar’s UFC title chances may have gone up in smoke.

“The Answer” dropped a unanimous decision to Max Holloway (highlights here) in the main event of last weekend’s (Sat., July 27, 2019) UFC 240 from Edmonton. The defeat was Edgar’s incredible fifth straight in UFC title fights.

Edgar said he was understandably heartbroken following his latest title shot failure. But he still wouldn’t commit to an oft-discussed move down to bantamweight. For his part, Holloway was all class in his praise of MMA legend Edgar. Today (Mon., July 29, 2019), Edgar issued a heartfelt statement of his own on Instagram. On it, he returned praise to Holloway and said he would be an example of rising from defeat for his children:

“I took a day to travel home and sulk in my sorrows and while my heart is still broken I’m still proud of my performance, I will never be ok with losing but I take solace into losing to a man like Max, a true champion that represents himself, his family, and our sport like no other. I can take this loss like a man and show my children that failing and getting knocked down is ok just as long as we get back to our feet to fight again.”

Far From Done Fighting

Edgar then confirmed he wasn’t done competing in the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA) whatsoever. But after going through camp for Holloway three times, he just wanted to be with his family. He closed by thanking all of the many who support him:

“I’m far from done but right now I just want to enjoy my family. Thanks to my team for always having me prepared to the fullest, getting ready for Max was a daunting task but yet they had me ready, thank you to all the fans for their outpouring of love and support through out my career. And special thanks to my Family and my Wife for being my backbone and letting me know what is truly important in this life of mine. ❤️ till the next time…..#Fe“

Future At Bantamweight?

Edgar has always aspired to be nothing else but a champion in the UFC. However, the featherweight division is rapidly evolving. It’s clear he’s outsized and even outclassed in some instances. Edgar has lost to three of the top four featherweights in recent years.

If he does want to climb back to one more title shot before he retires, bantamweight may be his only option. The cupboard isn’t exactly bare down at 135 pounds either. He’s long resisted a move down another weight class after incredibly winning the UFC lightweight title in 2010.

Now could be the time if and when he fights on. For now, Edgar just wants to regroup with his family. He’s earned it.

Where should ‘The Answer’ go next in his MMA career?