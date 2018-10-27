Frankie Edgar Posts Statement On Pulling Out Of UFC Denver

Frankie Edgar didn’t take long to speak out on having to pull out of UFC Denver.

Edgar was scheduled to meet Chan Sung Jung in the main event of the UFC’s 25th Anniversary show. Instead, “The Answer” was ruled out due to an injury. Yair Rodriguez will take Edgar’s place.

Frankie Edgar Talks UFC Denver Pullout

Edgar took to Twitter to issue a statement on having to pull out of the card. While he didn’t dive into much details, he did give Rodriguez and Jung praise:

Thank you all for the well wishes and support, to say I'm disappointed would be an understatement. I train accordingly and was ready for a battle with KZ. Respect to Yair and Zombie that should be a fun scrap. See you all early next year! — Frankie Edgar (@FrankieEdgar) October 27, 2018

“Thank you all for the well wishes and support, to say I’m disappointed would be an understatement. I train accordingly and was ready for a battle with KZ. Respect to Yair and Zombie that should be a fun scrap. See you all early next year!”

Edgar last competed back in April against Cub Swanson in a rematch at UFC Atlantic City. “The Answer” emerged victorious via unanimous decision. There was a lot of concern over the bout as Edgar had been knocked out by Brian Ortega just over one month prior. Luckily for Edgar, things worked out.

UFC Denver will also feature a welterweight tilt between Donald Cerrone and Mike Perry. Raquel Pennington will do battle with former UFC women’s featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie. Also on the card, top ranked UFC flyweights Joseph Benavidez and Ray Borg will collide. MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC Denver on fight night (Nov. 10).

When Frankie Edgar returns, do you think the bout with Chan Sung Jung will be re-booked?