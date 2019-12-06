Frankie Edgar & Manager Weigh In On Chan Sung Jung UFC Busan Fight

Frankie Edgar was more than willing to step up when the UFC needed him.

Chan Sung Jung was set to take on Brian Ortega in the main event of UFC Busan on Dec. 21. Those plans went awry when Ortega went down with a torn ACL. Despite being scheduled to make his bantamweight debut against Cory Sandhagen on Jan. 25 at UFC Raleigh, Edgar ended up being named Jung’s new opponent.

Frankie Edgar & Ali Abdelaziz Talk Short-Notice Fight

Edgar took to his Instagram account to give his short reaction to filling in for Ortega.

“If the plan doesn’t work, change the plan but never the goal! #Fe #AnswerTheCall”

Edgar’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, hopped on his Twitter account to express gratitude to UFC officials for the opportunity.

I’ve been managing this guy for 10 years and every time the phone rings he answers. I want to thank ufc, sean Shelby and Dana for the opportunity. And also the Korean Zombie & his team. @FrankieEdgar pic.twitter.com/TEDyQB5tp8 — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) December 6, 2019

UFC Busan will be held inside Sajik Arena in Busan, South Korea. There is no word on who will serve as Sandhagen’s replacement opponent for UFC Raleigh.

