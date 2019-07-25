Frankie Edgar Not A Fan Of Henry Cejudo’s Cringe Era

Frankie Edgar isn’t amused by Henry Cejudo’s callout or his antics.

Following his UFC bantamweight title win over Marlon Moraes, Cejudo told ESPN that he’d like to face Edgar for the competition. Cejudo has mentioned other names as well such as Dominick Cruz, Cody Garbrandt, and Urijah Faber. Edgar is set to compete for Max Holloway’s UFC featherweight title this Saturday night (July 27).

Edgar Slams The Door On Cejudo Bout

MMAFighting.com‘s Damon Martin spoke to Edgar ahead of UFC 240. “The Answer” made it clear that he has no interest in fighting Cejudo and he isn’t a fan of “Triple C.”

“That dude says a lot of s—t,” Edgar said. “Most of it’s garbage so you’ve got to kind of take it with a grain of salt. Who knows what he’s talking. My focus is nowhere near a 35-pounder right now. I’m not looking to fight the smaller guy. I’m looking to fight the best guy and that’s Max right now.”

Cejudo may be out for the rest of 2019. He underwent left shoulder surgery following his UFC 238 victory. Time will tell what’s next for Cejudo, but UFC president Dana White has said that Joseph Benavidez could be next for “Triple C” at flyweight.