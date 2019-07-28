Frankie Edgar Not Committing To A Move Down To Bantamweight

While Frankie Edgar hasn’t ruled out a transition to the bantamweight division, he isn’t making a decision just yet.

Edgar competed for the UFC featherweight title last night (July 27). He shared the Octagon with Max Holloway in the main event of UFC 240. While Edgar hung in tough, he had trouble closing the distance throughout the fight. When he was able to get in close, Holloway was able to thwart the takedown attempts. Holloway retained his gold via unanimous decision.

Edgar Weighs In On Potential Bantamweight Move

“The Answer” hasn’t been afraid to change weight classes in the past. Edgar is a former UFC lightweight champion, who later made the transition to 145 pounds. Speaking to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Edgar said he’s unsure if he’ll make another change (via Bloody Elbow).

“I was only a little guy growing up and it didn’t matter,” he said. “I want to show my kid (size) doesn’t matter. But you get to high-level guys and it does sometimes. I don’t know. I don’t know what I’mma do yet.”

Edgar has made his mark on the featherweight division, but was never able to capture gold at 145 pounds. He was given two title opportunities, three if you count his interim title shot back in July 2016. MMA News will keep you posted on Edgar’s fighting future.