Frankie Edgar Not Sure If Conor McGregor Really Wants To Fight Him

Frankie Edgar wants to fight Conor McGregor, but he doesn’t know if the “Notorious” one is blowing smoke.

Edgar never got a chance to take on McGregor when the two were in the featherweight division. Following his knockout victory over Jose Aldo to capture the 145-pound gold, McGregor went on to feud with Nate Diaz before capturing the lightweight title against Eddie Alvarez. There has always been mutual interest in a bout between the two, at least on the surface.

Frankie Edgar Unsure If Conor McGregor Truly Wants To Fight Him

During an interview with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, McGregor mentioned Edgar’s name as a potential opponent. Speaking to TMZ Sports, “The Answer” responded (via MMAFighting.com).

“It gave me hope that maybe I can get a fight with him. I’ve been trying to fight this guy for a really long time. I know he’s mentioned my name before so who knows if it’s just him throwing a lot of sh* t at the wall and seeing if something sticks but I’m game, he knows I’m game, and I know I’m supposed to go down to bantamweight but I would obviously delay that for the McGregor fight.”

With that said, Edgar isn’t exactly holding his breath for the match-up to materialize.

“Hey let’s stop faking the funk,” Edgar said. “Don’t just say it, let’s follow through on it and get it done. I’m game any weight, any time, we could do it really anywhere. That’s a fight that you get remembered for.”