Thursday, August 20, 2020

Frankie Edgar Out To Prove He’s Still A ‘Top Dog’ This Weekend

By Jon Fuentes
Frankie Edgar
Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Frankie Edgar is out to prove that he’s still a force to be reckoned with at this point in his career.

Edgar, who is currently on a two-fight losing streak, will headline UFC Vegas 7 this weekend (Sat. August 22, 2020) against Pedro Munhoz in his 135-pound debut. In his last outing, “The Answer” was knocked out by “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung in Busan, South Korea at 145 pounds. Speaking to reporters ahead of this weekend’s fight, Edgar said this weekend is all about proving to himself that he’s still a “top dog” in whatever weight class he competes at.

“I’ve got a lot of questions where I’m at in my career as I’ve got a bit older,” Edgar said (via MMA Junkie). “I’m coming down in weight, and there’s questions about my abilities here. That’s why I want to go out there, not more so to prove anyone else (wrong), but prove to myself that I’m still a top dog in whatever weight class I fight in.”

Edgar will be debuting at bantamweight against one of the division’s brightest contenders, Munhoz. Munhoz was previously on a three-fight win streak over names such as Brett Johns, Bryan Caraway, and ex-champion Cody Garbrandt. He came up short against Aljamain Sterling in June, but has an opportunity to get right back on track with a big win over a former champion like Frankie Edgar.

Given all Munhoz has accomplished as of late, Edgar recognizes the magnitude of an opponent he’s going up against in his divisional debut. But he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I just got to worry about winning my fight Saturday,” Edgar said. “Winning has a way of taking care of things. Anything’s possible. Everything I’ve done in my career, it always puts the possibility there, and if they offer it to me I will take.

“Pedro’s been a stud in this weight class for a while; he’s got wins over a lot of the best guys. I’ve been fighting the best guys since Day 1 in the UFC, and I didn’t want that to change with this fight.”

