Yair Rodriguez Replaces Frankie Edgar For UFC Denver

UFC featherweight veteran and contender Frankie “The Answer” Edgar is out his high-profile fight against the “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung at UFC Denver on Nov. 10 due to an injury. Jung will now face Yair Rodriguez on short notice. The fight is scheduled to take place at the Pepsi Center in Denver.

Frankie Edgar Out, Yair Rodriguez In

As reported by ESPN, Frankie Edgar suffered a tore his left biceps. The injury does not require any surgery and is hoping to return to training by early 2019.

“The Korean Zombie” is making a comeback having fought last in February 2017. He defeated Dennis Bermudez with an impressive first-round KO. This is Sung’s sixth UFC outing and he has four of his last five fights. His only defeat in the UFC was against featherweight great Jose Aldo which he lost via fourth-round TKO.

On the other hand, his opponent Rodriguez is coming off a defeat against Frankie Edgar. Yair has an impressive professional record with 10 wins and 2 losses. Yair is returning to the octagon after being away for over a year. He was in the news recently as he was cut from the UFC by the promotion’s president after he allegedly turned down multiple fights. He was later reinstated after much drama.

It’s unfortunate that Frankie had to pull out of this fight as fans were eagerly waiting for the match-up. It’s still a great fight, Yair Rodgriguez with his flash kicks and striking and “The Korean Zombie” with his cheeky submissions. This will be an important match in the already stacked featherweight division.

Who do you think wins the fight, Yair Rodgriguez or “The Korean Zombie?”