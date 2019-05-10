Frankie Edgar Pushes For Next UFC Featherweight Title Shot

Frankie Edgar is doing all he can to get the next crack at Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight gold.

Edgar was scheduled to meet Max Holloway twice. Edgar was booked to challenge Holloway for the UFC featherweight title at UFC 218, but “The Answer” went down with an injury. When the bout was rescheduled for UFC 222, Holloway pulled out due to an injury. Edgar ended up taking a fight with Brian Ortega and was knocked out in the opening frame.

Edgar Wants UFC Title Shot Against Holloway

Edgar made a post on his Instagram account expressing his desire to be next in line for a shot at 145-pound gold:

“Hey [Max Holloway] not once but twice we got all dressed up, took pictures and never got to dance. Everybody knows I put my last opportunity on the line because that’s the kind of people we are. Let’s finally get this done! FYI your last fight wast epic, let’s put another one in the history books! May I have this dance?”

Tomorrow night (May 11), Jose Aldo and Alex Volkanovski will collide. Many believe Volkanovski will be the next featherweight title challenger if he can beat Aldo. If Aldo wins, things get a bit trickier as Holloway holds two wins over the former featherweight ruler.