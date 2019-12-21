Frankie Edgar Releases Statement On UFC Busan Loss

Frankie Edgar stepped in on short notice against Chan Sung Jung in the main event of UFC Busan and it did not go his way.

The former UFC lightweight champion did not have much success as he was rocked early and fell over. He was then getting ground and pounded before getting up and being rocked again. He then fell over before “The Korean Zombie” finished him off in the first. It was just the second time Edgar has been finished in his career.

Now, following the loss, Frankie Edgar took to social media to release a statement.

Well not what I had planned coming out here to South Korea, but win like a man and lose like one too. Hats off to the @KoreanZombie on a great performance. I think it may be time to cut this damn hair. Thank you to my family, team, and fans for the love and support. #Fe — Frankie Edgar (@FrankieEdgar) December 21, 2019

Edgar is still scheduled to fight Cory Sandhagen on Jan. 25 at UFC Raleigh in his bantamweight debut. Yet, after this knockout loss it seems unlikely he would be cleared to return in a month’s time.

Regardless, there is no question Frankie Edgar is still all class even after suffering a heartbreaking knockout loss to Chan Sung Jung.