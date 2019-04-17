Frankie Edgar Says ‘Everyone Knows’ He Deserves Next Shot At Max Holloway

Former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar says that "everyone knows" he deserves the next shot at Max Holloway's featherweight title.

Frankie Edgar believes he deserves the next shot at the UFC featherweight championship. Max Holloway currently runs the division as champion, and comes off an unsuccessful attempt to capture gold at 155 pounds. Now, it’s likely that “Blessed” returns to 145 pounds to defend his throne.

The first man up in a new title defense could possibly be Edgar. He’s one of the bigger names in the division and was ready to challenge Holloway at UFC 222 before a Holloway injury. Instead, Brian Ortega stepped in, knocking Edgar out in the first round, taking the next title opportunity for himself as a result.

After getting back in the win column with a decision victory over Cub Swanson, Edgar tells ESPN that “everyone knows” he’s deserving of the next title shot:

“I think everybody knows it should go to me,” Edgar said. “Even the guys who want the shot, you [hear] them say, ‘Well, I know Frankie should get it, but…’ You know? Alexander Volkanovski is fighting Jose Aldo in a few weeks and that may have an impact, but I think everybody knows it’s me. I’ve worked my entire career for it to be me.

“The fact I put it on the line the last time Max and I were supposed to meet up, that holds some weight. I know the UFC likes to reward people who are willing to just let it fly. I’ve done that my whole career. I’m ready for that reward.”

Do you think Edgar deserves the next UFC featherweight title shot?