Frankie Edgar Says He Has Just One Fight Left On His UFC Deal

The clock may be ticking on Frankie Edgar’s run with the UFC.

Edgar has been with the promotion since Feb. 2007. He has gone 17-8-1 under the UFC banner. Along the way, “The Answer” also snagged UFC gold in the lightweight division.

Frankie Edgar Reveals Just One Fight Left On UFC Deal

Edgar appeared on the JRE MMA Show as a guest. Speaking to Joe Rogan, Edgar revealed that he has just one fight left on his UFC contract (h/t MMAFighting.com).

”Money talks,” he said Tuesday on the JRE MMA Show. “But honestly, if I’m being straight up, where do I want to finish my career? I do want to finish in the UFC. I got in the UFC (at) 5-0, and pretty much grew up here. It’d be nice to finish, but everything has to make sense.”

Edgar still has his sights set on the bantamweight division regardless of whether or not his next bout will be his last under the UFC banner.

”I don’t think I’ll be the biggest guy at 135, but I’ll definitely be much more comparable to the rest of them,” he said.

“The Answer” is coming off a first-round TKO loss to Chan Sung Jung. Edgar was scheduled to make his bantamweight debut against Cory Sandhagen on Jan. 25, but he was called upon to be a late replacement opponent for Jung.

Do you think Frankie Edgar should test free agency, or stick with the UFC?