Frankie Edgar Says He’d ‘Absolutely Take A Fight’ Against Alexander Volkanovski

Frankie Edgar was going to move down to bantamweight, yet his focus may have shifted back to featherweight.

After losing to Max Holloway at UFC 240, Edgar announced his move down and was set to take on Cory Sandhagen at UFC Raleigh. Yet, the former UFC lightweight champion stepped in on short notice to take on Chan Sung Jung at UFC Busan. With a win, he will be close to another title shot. And, he is eyeing a scrap with new featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski.

“I would absolutely take a fight against Volkanovski,” Edgar said in an interview with Rank5 (via MMA Junkie). “I’m in it to fight the best guys; that’s why I’m fighting Chan. I came into this sport to be a champion, and if it’s not at ’45 or ’35 or ’55, then what am I doing?”

In order to do that he needs to beat “The Korean Zombie” which is easier said than done. “The Answer” is expecting a war and knows it will be tough to put him away.

“You know, I think what makes it intriguing is fighting ‘Korean Zombie’ here in his home country, the style he brings. I mean they call him the ‘Zombie’ for a reason,” Edgar said. “He takes a beating, keeps coming – you can’t really put him away. He fights with a ton of heart, and I consider myself a guy that fights that way as well.”