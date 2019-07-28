Frankie Edgar Says He’s ‘Heartbroken’ Following UFC 240 Loss

Frankie Edgar plans on bouncing back following UFC 240, but he admits the loss to Max Holloway stings.

Edgar challenged Holloway for the UFC featherweight gold last night (July 27). The action was held inside Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. This was Edgar’s third attempt at capturing featherweight gold if you include his failed bid at the interim title back in July 2016. Edgar ended up falling to Holloway via unanimous decision.

Edgar Admits UFC 240 Loss Hurts

Edgar spoke to reporters during the UFC 240 post-fight press conference. “The Answer” said he feels he let people down (via MMAFighting.com).

“I’m heartbroken,” Edgar said. “It’s tough when you want something really that bad and you can’t get it. I’ve been close so many times before.

“I’m pissed off, a little disappointed, but I’m proud of my performance,” Edgar added later. “I’m just disappointed in letting my team down, you know? I know they’re proud of me, but you always want to deliver a victory to them because they sacrifice so much as well.”

With the loss, Edgar falls to 23-7-1 in his professional mixed martial arts career. He’s gone 3-3 in his last six outings. Time will tell what’s next for Edgar, but “The Answer” made it clear to reporters that he plans to keep pushing forward.