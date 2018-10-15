Frankie Edgar Talks Dangers That Chan Sung Jung Presents

Frankie Edgar talks about the potential dangers of a bout with Chan Sung Jung.

On Nov. 10, Edgar will collide with Jung in the main event of the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) 25th Anniversary show. The action will take place inside the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. A win for Jung would catapult him to the top of the featherweight division and could even get him another title shot.

Frankie Edgar Aware Of “The Korean Zombie”

Edgar knows of the reputation Jung has developed for himself. “The Korean Zombie” is known for absorbing damage and finishing off his opponents in style. Whether it’s on the feet or on the ground, Jung has what it takes to get the job done on most nights. During a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, Edgar said he’s leaving no stone unturned:

“I’ve been in this situation pretty much my whole career: always close to the top and always something moving past the fight that I’m currently in. If you lose track of (the current fight), you’re definitely going to get caught slipping. He can finish a fight pretty much on his feet and on the ground. I’ve fought guys that could do that, but his is kind of a little out of left field, a lot of stuff. Like a twister, he has good (D’arce chokes), you know. Maybe he’s not in a dominant position when he finishes you but can finish you from everywhere.”

The UFC 25th Anniversary show will also feature a welterweight clash between Donald Cerrone and Mike Perry. MMA News will provide live coverage of the event.

